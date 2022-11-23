Family, community members search for MeMarie White Mountain, last seen in Fort Yates

Searching for MeMarie White Mountain
Searching for MeMarie White Mountain
By Erika Craven
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT YATES, N.D. (KFYR) - Community members on foot, law enforcement with K9s, an aircraft, and folks on horses searched open areas and old buildings around Fort Yates Tuesday. They’re looking for 18-year-old MeMarie White Mountain.

MeMarie has been missing for nearly two weeks. The last reported sighting? November 10th, the day of the blizzard.

“I’m concerned my sister got caught up in the storm somewhere and she’s frozen somewhere, really,” said Kaitlyn Sparks, MeMarie’s sister.

The siblings formed a game plan for the search. They and law enforcement have already cleared a number of areas and found a few things city-side.

“We did pick them up, but we don’t know if they had anything to do with her or anything yet,” added Sparks.

Everyone’s looking for a clue.

Bureau of Indian Affairs Fort Yates says it can’t comment on the possibility of foul play.

The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe shared a missing person’s alert on Facebook Monday. It states: MeMarie was last seen in the Boot Hill community. She’s 5′1 and 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

The family believes she was wearing all black the day she went missing.

Law enforcement and the BIA have not yet disclosed whether there was a delay in releasing information to the public.

In the meantime, the family asks the public for help.

“Now, we fear the worst. I keep thinking of the worst and I don’t want that. You know, whoever she is with, if she is with somebody, and if she’s around you, or you see her, just call right away. It doesn’t hurt to call. You are saving not only her life, but ours, you know what I mean,” said Sparks.

As the group continued to search, others stopped by to offer more help.

If you have any information, contact Fort Yates Police at (701) 854-7241.

Previous Coverage: Police searching for missing person from Fort Yates

