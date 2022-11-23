Dickinson library board makes decision on sex education book

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - Dickinson’s library board reached a decision on what some believed to be a pornographic sex education book about to hit the library shelf.

Board members decided to place the book in the adult non-fiction section with restrictions in place.

These restrictions will be made possible through a program called “odin.”

The software allows parents to put limitations on what types of books their children can take out through their library account.

A library board member, who also is a city commissioner, says while each side may not be pleased with the decision, it is a compromise.

“There was some contentiousness and some I think raised voices at times but for the most part, we came together as a community and talked about a difficult topic we disagreed on both sides and we were able to come together and work on a solution,” said John Odermann, Library Board member.

The board decided the book will not hit the shelf until the software is up and running.

