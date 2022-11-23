Burleigh County certifies election results

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The election has been certified in Burleigh County.

The Burleigh County Canvassing Board met Monday to certify the election and didn’t find anything out of the ordinary.

“It’s a pretty straightforward process and we didn’t find any peculiarities, and discrepancies when going through that process,” said Erika White, elections manager for Burleigh County.

White says turnout was almost 50%, which is about 13% lower than usual for a midterm election and 19% lower than the last presidential election.

