Burleigh County certifies election results
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 7:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The election has been certified in Burleigh County.
The Burleigh County Canvassing Board met Monday to certify the election and didn’t find anything out of the ordinary.
“It’s a pretty straightforward process and we didn’t find any peculiarities, and discrepancies when going through that process,” said Erika White, elections manager for Burleigh County.
White says turnout was almost 50%, which is about 13% lower than usual for a midterm election and 19% lower than the last presidential election.
