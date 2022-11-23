Bismarck man to see five years in prison for raping minors

33-year-old Aaron Brewer sentenced for raping minors
By Erika Craven
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A district court judge sentenced a Bismarck man to five years in prison for raping minors.

Prosecutors say 33-year-old Aaron Brewer used a fake Facebook account to lure minors to Bismarck parks in April and May of 2020.

In August, Brewer pleaded guilty to three of five charges of gross sexual imposition. The court dismissed two other charges.

Wednesday, judge Lindsey Nieuwsma sentenced Brewer to 20 years, with all but five years suspended, and eight years of probation.

