Bismarck man in custody after police say he raped minor

By Erika Craven
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man is facing multiple felony charges after police say he raped a 13-year-old.

Police say a victim reported a July incident she had with 29-year-old Clifford Parisien. Police claim the incident was corroborated by text messages between the victim and the suspect. One message sent from Parisien’s phone, and included in the affidavit of probable cause, asked the victim to keep the incident a secret. The victim told police the suspect knew she was thirteen.

Parisien told police he did not know the victim and said other people had access to his phone.

He was arrested Friday on charges of gross sexual imposition and promoting obscenity to minors.

He’s in custody on a $25,000 cash-only bond.

