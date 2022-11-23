Air Force halts performance eval system plagued with issues

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KMOT) – The U.S. Air Force has hit the pause button on a recently rolled-out performance evaluation system that has created some headaches — and has become the butt of humor on social media — due to ongoing technical issues.

JoAnne S. Bass, the Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force, posted on Facebook this week that the Air Force will stop using the myEval system and will revert to using PDFs from e-Pubs to complete enlisted and officer evaluations.

Bass posted that the myEval system “is not able to seamlessly process reports into a member’s official records.”

“The most important consideration is that we ensure there are no negative impacts to any of our Airmen, while we review the way forward with myEval. We owe you a better system, and more transparency….and we will deliver,” she added.

Bass posted that the Air Force Personnel Center would be sending details on the change to the Military Personnel Flights, or MPFs.

North Dakota has two Air Force installations — Minot Air Force Base and Grand Forks Air Force Base.

