Wilton Public Schools plans to add to campus

Wilton school
Wilton school(KFYR)
By Christa Kiedrowski
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 7:44 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILTON, N.D. (KFYR) - Last Tuesday, the city of Wilton held a special election to decide on a bond measure to renovate and expand their school.

The hallways at Wilton Public Schools are getting crowded and class sizes are doubling. The school and the town agreed it was time to make some more room for students.

“Our smallest class is our seniors, and I do believe we have 11 in there. Then our biggest class down in the elementary is 31 and so, typically anywhere between that 17 to 25 range is where most of our classes are,” said Wilton Public Schools Superintendent Andrew Jordan.

He says the growth comes organically from young families in town, and from families from Bismarck choosing to send their students to Wilton. You can see the need for the expansion as you visit the school where part of the school’s parking lot has been repurposed to house portable classrooms.

It’s hard to tell who is more excited about the extra space — teachers or students.

“Space, space, space, it’s just so much about space. There really are no free spaces or empty spaces at this point, kids are in the hallway a lot and so we are all really, really ready for more room,” said Stacey, a high school science teacher.

In addition to more classroom space, they will make an addition to their cafeteria and renovate their agriculture and science classrooms. If the school board verifies the election results, the school hopes construction would be completed by fall 2024.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suzzy’s Island Twist opens
New business in Bismarck: Suzzy’s Island Twist
A shooting investigation is underway in Fargo.
UPDATE: No suspects, but several questions loom in N. Fargo double homicide
Jeff Jorgenson's hunt
‘Spine-tingling’ hunt ends with doe and mountain lion for Dickinson man
Car collides with school bus on Highway 52
Driver involved in crash with school bus on Highway 52 succumbs to injuries
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced

Latest News

Public hearing over abortion exceptions
North Dakota faults judge’s reasoning in blocking abortion ban
Andrew Steinwand and Scott Mann watching the USA vs. Wales game in the World Cup
World Cup, most popular 'football': North Dakota prefers a different football
ND Attorney General's office
Lawmaker disputes auditor’s report on ND Attorney General’s office cost overrun
China
Cramer proposes banning 93 million Chinese from obtaining visas