Wilton Public Schools plans to add to campus

WILTON, N.D. (KFYR) - Last Tuesday, the city of Wilton held a special election to decide on a bond measure to renovate and expand their school.

The hallways at Wilton Public Schools are getting crowded and class sizes are doubling. The school and the town agreed it was time to make some more room for students.

“Our smallest class is our seniors, and I do believe we have 11 in there. Then our biggest class down in the elementary is 31 and so, typically anywhere between that 17 to 25 range is where most of our classes are,” said Wilton Public Schools Superintendent Andrew Jordan.

He says the growth comes organically from young families in town, and from families from Bismarck choosing to send their students to Wilton. You can see the need for the expansion as you visit the school where part of the school’s parking lot has been repurposed to house portable classrooms.

It’s hard to tell who is more excited about the extra space — teachers or students.

“Space, space, space, it’s just so much about space. There really are no free spaces or empty spaces at this point, kids are in the hallway a lot and so we are all really, really ready for more room,” said Stacey, a high school science teacher.

In addition to more classroom space, they will make an addition to their cafeteria and renovate their agriculture and science classrooms. If the school board verifies the election results, the school hopes construction would be completed by fall 2024.

