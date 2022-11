MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Scott Burlingame was officially sworn in as a member of the Minot City Council at the beginning of Monday night’s regular meeting.

Burlingame won a close election earlier this month to fill the remaining council term of Mayor Tom Ross.

This was his second run for council.

His term will run through 2024.

