Police searching for missing person from Fort Yates

By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 11:08 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
FORT YATES, N.D. (KFYR) - Police in Fort Yates are asking for your help in finding a person who hasn’t been seen for about two weeks.

Eighteen-year-old Memarie Arlene Rose White Mountain was last seen Nov. 10 in the Boot Hill community of Fort Yates.

Police said White Mountain is 5′1″, 100 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing all black.

White Mountain is said to have a left arm feather tattoo, a right leg emoji tattoo, and a left hand butterfly tattoo.

Police and family are searching the area Tuesday.

Anyone with information on White Mountain’s whereabouts is urged to call Fort Yates police at (701) 854-7241.

