Off the Beaten Path: Return Trip – spoil pile paths in Beulah for cross-country skiing

By Cliff Naylor
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 5:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Huff Hills just celebrated their earliest opening of the skiing season ever.

But in today’s Off the Beaten Path: Return Trip, we travel to Beulah in 2004 for a different kind of slopes.

The spoil pile paths are still in Beulah, but now they’re marked, so they’re easier to find for cross-country skiers and hikers.

Over the summer, the trails are used for hiking, bird watching, and sightseeing.

The paths are still ungroomed though, so you have to forge your own path if you go.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeff Jorgenson's hunt
‘Spine-tingling’ hunt ends with doe and mountain lion for Dickinson man
Suzzy’s Island Twist opens
New business in Bismarck: Suzzy’s Island Twist
Jay Leno was released from the hospital after he was treated for severe burns.
Jay Leno released from hospital after treatment for burns
One person is dead following a bus crash in Massachusetts.
1 dead, 2 dozen injured, when bus carrying students crashes
ND Attorney General's office
Lawmaker disputes auditor’s report on ND Attorney General’s office cost overrun

Latest News

Putting up Christmas lights in Minot’s Oak Park
Minot Sertoma Club lights the way to Christmas
Construction site in the winter
Winter builder safety: rules may change, but the workday goes on
Scott Burlingame sworn in
Scott Burlingame officially joins Minot City Council
Mock interviews at the Bismarck Career Academy
Bismarck High School students prepare for employment with mock interviews