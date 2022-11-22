Off the Beaten Path: Return Trip – spoil pile paths in Beulah for cross-country skiing

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Huff Hills just celebrated their earliest opening of the skiing season ever.

But in today’s Off the Beaten Path: Return Trip, we travel to Beulah in 2004 for a different kind of slopes.

The spoil pile paths are still in Beulah, but now they’re marked, so they’re easier to find for cross-country skiers and hikers.

Over the summer, the trails are used for hiking, bird watching, and sightseeing.

The paths are still ungroomed though, so you have to forge your own path if you go.

