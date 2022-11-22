More than 1,200 North Dakota veterans honored for their service with a free meal

North Dakota veterans enjoying a free meal
North Dakota veterans enjoying a free meal(KFYR)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota veterans were honored Tuesday for their service to the country. The event at the Bismarck Elks Lodge was rescheduled after the blizzard on the 10th.

So many veterans took part that mealtimes needed to be split into three times. Roger Hoovestol and his brother served in the 1950s and early 60s. He said the meal is an annual tradition.

“It makes me feel proud. I come from a family with seven boys and five of us served in the military,” said Hoovestol.

Hoovestol said his nephew continued the tradition of serving in the military. He was deployed during the Gulf War.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeff Jorgenson's hunt
‘Spine-tingling’ hunt ends with doe and mountain lion for Dickinson man
Suzzy’s Island Twist opens
New business in Bismarck: Suzzy’s Island Twist
Jay Leno was released from the hospital after he was treated for severe burns.
Jay Leno released from hospital after treatment for burns
One person is dead following a bus crash in Massachusetts.
1 dead, 2 dozen injured, when bus carrying students crashes
ND Attorney General's office
Lawmaker disputes auditor’s report on ND Attorney General’s office cost overrun

Latest News

Harvesting in ND
Grain prices could see impacts from possible rail strike
MHS students give out meals
Mandan High School students give out Thanksgiving meals
Wayne Stenehjem
Deleted emails from Stenehjem, Seibel not salvageable
Eunice Toman playing the violin
87-year-old Bismarck woman proves you’re never too old to learn something new