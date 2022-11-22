More than 1,200 North Dakota veterans honored for their service with a free meal

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota veterans were honored Tuesday for their service to the country. The event at the Bismarck Elks Lodge was rescheduled after the blizzard on the 10th.

So many veterans took part that mealtimes needed to be split into three times. Roger Hoovestol and his brother served in the 1950s and early 60s. He said the meal is an annual tradition.

“It makes me feel proud. I come from a family with seven boys and five of us served in the military,” said Hoovestol.

Hoovestol said his nephew continued the tradition of serving in the military. He was deployed during the Gulf War.

