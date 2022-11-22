Marauders men’s basketball begins their season

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The University of Mary men’s basketball team started its season last Friday. It got started later than expected because the blizzard canceled the Central Region Challenge on November 11 & 12 in Bismarck. U-Mary began with a 31-point victory over Presentation College.

Treyton Mattern, Marauders sophomore, said: “We just came out and played hard from the get-go. Presentation is a good scrappy team, so we knew we had to come out and play hard right from the get-go and I think we just moved the ball well, a lot of guys contributed and that was good to see. I think we have to take care of the ball a little bit better but I think we were really solid on defense too and so I think those are some things we can grow on.”

Jack Nelson, Marauders head coach, said: “I just think the guys were excited to play and excited to compete against somebody else. With the snow storm and our first two games getting canceled, I think it was tough for them to practice all week just with the disappointment and that kind of stuff, so the week was kind of a grind practice-wise but just getting out and being able to compete against somebody else did a lot of really good things that I hope to see continue throughout the rest of the year.”

U-Mary was picked fourth in the North Division of the conference in the preseason coaches poll. On Tuesday, the Marauders men host their rivals from the north. It’s a 6 p.m. CST start at the McDowell Activities Center.

