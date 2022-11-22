Marauders men’s basketball begins their season

U-Mary Men's Basketball
U-Mary Men's Basketball(KFYR)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 7:55 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The University of Mary men’s basketball team started its season last Friday. It got started later than expected because the blizzard canceled the Central Region Challenge on November 11 & 12 in Bismarck. U-Mary began with a 31-point victory over Presentation College.

Treyton Mattern, Marauders sophomore, said: “We just came out and played hard from the get-go. Presentation is a good scrappy team, so we knew we had to come out and play hard right from the get-go and I think we just moved the ball well, a lot of guys contributed and that was good to see. I think we have to take care of the ball a little bit better but I think we were really solid on defense too and so I think those are some things we can grow on.”

Jack Nelson, Marauders head coach, said: “I just think the guys were excited to play and excited to compete against somebody else. With the snow storm and our first two games getting canceled, I think it was tough for them to practice all week just with the disappointment and that kind of stuff, so the week was kind of a grind practice-wise but just getting out and being able to compete against somebody else did a lot of really good things that I hope to see continue throughout the rest of the year.”

U-Mary was picked fourth in the North Division of the conference in the preseason coaches poll. On Tuesday, the Marauders men host their rivals from the north. It’s a 6 p.m. CST start at the McDowell Activities Center.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suzzy’s Island Twist opens
New business in Bismarck: Suzzy’s Island Twist
A shooting investigation is underway in Fargo.
UPDATE: No suspects, but several questions loom in N. Fargo double homicide
Jeff Jorgenson's hunt
‘Spine-tingling’ hunt ends with doe and mountain lion for Dickinson man
Car collides with school bus on Highway 52
Driver involved in crash with school bus on Highway 52 succumbs to injuries
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced

Latest News

Class-A All-State Volleyball
Class-A All-State Volleyball
Lees Summit vs. DeSmet
High School Game of the Week (Class 6 State Semifinals): Lees Summit North vs. DeSmet Jesuit
Indigenous Bowl
Local Native football players invited to play in Indigenous Bowl in Minneapolis
10PM Sportscast 11/20/2022
10PM Sportscast 11/20/22