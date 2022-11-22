Mandan High School students give out Thanksgiving meals

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Thanksgiving is not only centered around the big turkey dinner but spreading thankfulness as well. A management class at Mandan High School split into groups to complete community service projects.

One group decided they wanted to give Thanksgiving meals to five families at Roosevelt Elementary. They found community sponsors who helped buy the food. The students then packed the boxes and gave them to the families Tuesday.

“My grandma does a lot with the church and people in need for food and stuff. And I thought that would be a great idea for Thanksgiving and just giving families a Thanksgiving dinner that don’t have the money for it,” said Ty Weiler, a freshman at MHS.

The group was looking forward to seeing the families happy and thankful for the meal.

