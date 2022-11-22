Mandan High School students give out Thanksgiving meals

MHS students give out meals
MHS students give out meals(KFYR)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Thanksgiving is not only centered around the big turkey dinner but spreading thankfulness as well. A management class at Mandan High School split into groups to complete community service projects.

One group decided they wanted to give Thanksgiving meals to five families at Roosevelt Elementary. They found community sponsors who helped buy the food. The students then packed the boxes and gave them to the families Tuesday.

“My grandma does a lot with the church and people in need for food and stuff. And I thought that would be a great idea for Thanksgiving and just giving families a Thanksgiving dinner that don’t have the money for it,” said Ty Weiler, a freshman at MHS.

The group was looking forward to seeing the families happy and thankful for the meal.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeff Jorgenson's hunt
‘Spine-tingling’ hunt ends with doe and mountain lion for Dickinson man
Suzzy’s Island Twist opens
New business in Bismarck: Suzzy’s Island Twist
Jay Leno was released from the hospital after he was treated for severe burns.
Jay Leno released from hospital after treatment for burns
One person is dead following a bus crash in Massachusetts.
1 dead, 2 dozen injured, when bus carrying students crashes
ND Attorney General's office
Lawmaker disputes auditor’s report on ND Attorney General’s office cost overrun

Latest News

Harvesting in ND
Grain prices could see impacts from possible rail strike
North Dakota veterans enjoying a free meal
More than 1,200 North Dakota veterans honored for their service with a free meal
Wayne Stenehjem
Deleted emails from Stenehjem, Seibel not salvageable
Eunice Toman playing the violin
87-year-old Bismarck woman proves you’re never too old to learn something new