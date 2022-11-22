Grain prices could see impacts from possible rail strike

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The possible rail strike in December would have impacts on shipping and exporting many goods from the state. One industry heavily reliant on railroads for transport is farming.

While most of the grain in the state has already been exported, it would be the goods coming into the state that would see the biggest impact. It would make things such as fertilizer in the spring harder to come and drive prices up.

“We have no solution to it, to move these quantities any distance without rail, because we have become so reliant on them. It would be real devastating,” said Mark Watne, president of ND Farmers Union.

Watne estimates if the rail strike were to continue over a long period of time, the price of grain could dip by 30 cents or more.

