Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus team up to ring in the New Year

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus will celebrate the start of 2023 in a co-hosted show called Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party in Miami.

“It’s going to be legendary,” Parton said.

Cyrus said that Parton “taught her well” in all things glamorous, which will be the theme of the party.

You can watch the full teaser trailer here:

NEW YEAR, NEW CO-HOST ! 🍾 Tune in to @MileyCyrus’ New Year’s Eve Party 12/31 at 10:30pm ET on @nbc and @peacock to watch us rock out the show. pic.twitter.com/PjeFAG3FPo — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) November 21, 2022

This is not the first professional project the two worked on together. Parton and Cyrus both starred in a commercial during the Super Bowl earlier this year.

