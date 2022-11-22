Deleted emails from Stenehjem, Seibel not salvageable

Wayne Stenehjem
Wayne Stenehjem(KFYR)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - An outside consultant has determined that deleted emails from then-Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem and then-Dep. AG Troy Seibel cannot be recovered, according to a news release Tuesday from the North Dakota Attorney General’s Office.

The AG’s office said that Planet Technologies, Inc., completed an outside evaluation of the accounts of the two men, and determined that North Dakota’s Information Technology department was correct in determining they no longer exist and cannot be resurrected.

In September it was revealed that NDIT had hired the consulting firm out of Maryland to look into the matter further.

Your News Leader has reached out to Attorney General Drew Wrigley for comment and has not heard back yet. Check back for further updates.

Previous Coverage: ND leaders weigh consequences of deleted AG’s emails
Previous Coverage: Why Stenehjem’s assistant might be protected for having his emails deleted

