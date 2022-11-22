Cybersecurity scholarships for teachers

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As cyber security techniques advance, teachers also must learn about the field to teach it. A new scholarship grant at BSC aims to help educate them.

BSC received money from the ND Department of Commerce technical skills grant for 100 scholarships each worth $500. The grant money goes towards cybersecurity courses offered at the college.

“This gives us some ability to give some curriculum to teachers, so in turn, they can incorporate that into their classrooms,” said Sara Vollmer, dean of continuing education at BSC.

The class costs $600 and registration for the scholarship ends in March.

