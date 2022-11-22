Cramer proposes banning 93 million Chinese from obtaining visas

China
China(CNN)
By Joel Crane
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Senator Kevin Cramer has proposed banning some Chinese people from entering the United States.

Cramer along with Senator Marco Rubio of Florida have introduced legislation that would ban the issuance of business and vacation visas to members of the Chinese Communist Party.

In a statement, Senator Cramer said: “You don’t need to have CIA-level clearance to know China is a bad actor. Our bill provides greater scrutiny of visas for Chinese Communist Party members regardless of how long they want to enter our country.”

There are 93 million members of the Chinese Communist Party. Chinese nationals would still be eligible for other visa categories, including diplomatic, student, athlete/artists, exchange visitors, intra-company, physicians, and investors.

