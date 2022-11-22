Class-A All-State Volleyball
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The fall sports season came to a close early on Sunday morning with the Class-A State Volleyball Tournament championship match. Century played Sheyenne and the Mustangs won in five sets.
Logan Nissley was named the Class-A senior athlete of the year and she’s a 1st-Team All-State player once again. The Century standout also reached a career milestone in the title match when she hit the 1,000-kill mark.
2022 Class A Volleyball All-State Team
FIRST TEAM
Claire Bauman 12 Bismarck Century
Reagan Bogenreif 12 West Fargo Sheyenne
Raina Chwialkowski 9 West Fargo
Emma Dalby 12 Fargo South
Payton Foster 12 Bismarck
Chelsa Krom 12 Bismarck Legacy
Hannah Litzinger 11 Grand Forks Red River
Bernadette Newman 12 Jamestown
Logan Nissley 12 Bismarck Century
Caton Pearcy 12 Dickinson
Betsy Schiltz 11 Fargo North
Kailee Waasdorp 12 West Fargo Sheyenne
SECOND TEAM
Khloe Brown 12 West Fargo Sheyenne
Eden Fridley 11 Bismarck Century
Haylie Hakanson 12 Jamestown
Mykendra Messer 12 Bismarck St. Mary’s
Cayla Sailer 11 Fargo Davies
Olivia Soine 12 West Fargo
NDHSCA POWERade Outstanding Senior Athlete - Logan Nissley, Bismarck Century
NDHSCA SUBWAY Coach of the Year - Leah Newton, West Fargo Sheyenne
