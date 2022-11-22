Class-A All-State Volleyball

By Lee Timmerman
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 7:58 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The fall sports season came to a close early on Sunday morning with the Class-A State Volleyball Tournament championship match. Century played Sheyenne and the Mustangs won in five sets.

Logan Nissley was named the Class-A senior athlete of the year and she’s a 1st-Team All-State player once again. The Century standout also reached a career milestone in the title match when she hit the 1,000-kill mark.

2022 Class A Volleyball All-State Team

FIRST TEAM

Claire Bauman 12 Bismarck Century

Reagan Bogenreif 12 West Fargo Sheyenne

Raina Chwialkowski 9 West Fargo

Emma Dalby 12 Fargo South

Payton Foster 12 Bismarck

Chelsa Krom 12 Bismarck Legacy

Hannah Litzinger 11 Grand Forks Red River

Bernadette Newman 12 Jamestown

Logan Nissley 12 Bismarck Century

Caton Pearcy 12 Dickinson

Betsy Schiltz 11 Fargo North

Kailee Waasdorp 12 West Fargo Sheyenne

SECOND TEAM

Khloe Brown 12 West Fargo Sheyenne

Eden Fridley 11 Bismarck Century

Haylie Hakanson 12 Jamestown

Mykendra Messer 12 Bismarck St. Mary’s

Cayla Sailer 11 Fargo Davies

Olivia Soine 12 West Fargo

NDHSCA POWERade Outstanding Senior Athlete - Logan Nissley, Bismarck Century

NDHSCA SUBWAY Coach of the Year - Leah Newton, West Fargo Sheyenne

