Bismarck High School students prepare for employment with mock interviews

Mock interviews at the Bismarck Career Academy
Mock interviews at the Bismarck Career Academy(KFYR)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota is preparing its next generation of workers by getting high school students ready for job interviews.

A group of juniors and seniors talked with employers in the public and private sectors at the Bismarck Career Academy on Tuesday. Bismarck Public Schools career advisor Kasey Janz said she wishes these resources were available when she was in high school.

“It’s things I’ve realized are so important and actually our industry partners are the ones who always tell us like those professional skills, that’s what they need in their current applicants,” said Janz.

More than 160 students are participating in the mock interviews.

