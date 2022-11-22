Amber Alert issued for missing Arkansas teen

Madison Baker, 14, was last seen in Arkansas on Monday.
Madison Baker, 14, was last seen in Arkansas on Monday.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 7:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for Madison Baker, 14, who is missing from Barling, Arkansas.

Madison was last seen on Monday.

She is described as a white female with brown hair and green eyes. She is 5 foot 3 inches and weighs 143 pounds.

Madison was last seen wearing a red and black Northside High School softball jacket, gray Mickey Mouse pajama pants and white Nike shoes.

Anyone with information about where Madison may be is asked to call the Barling Police Department at 479-242-5964.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeff Jorgenson's hunt
‘Spine-tingling’ hunt ends with doe and mountain lion for Dickinson man
Suzzy’s Island Twist opens
New business in Bismarck: Suzzy’s Island Twist
Jay Leno was released from the hospital after he was treated for severe burns.
Jay Leno released from hospital after treatment for burns
One person is dead following a bus crash in Massachusetts.
1 dead, 2 dozen injured, when bus carrying students crashes
A shooting investigation is underway in Fargo.
UPDATE: No suspects, but several questions loom in N. Fargo double homicide

Latest News

A new study says that "good" cholesterol may not be so good after all.
‘Good’ cholesterol may not be so good after all, study says
United States Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield, center, makes a...
Kim’s sister warns US of ‘a more fatal security crisis’
Elementary school
Wilton Public Schools plans to add to campus
10PM Sportscast 11/21/2022
10PM Sportscast 11/21/2022
An elderly woman cooks food on a gas burner during a blackout in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Nov....
‘Stock up on blankets’: Ukrainians brace for bleak winter