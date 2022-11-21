Tribal veterans organization receives federal charter, first in US history

Charter for National American Indian Veterans
Charter for National American Indian Veterans(KFYR)
By Brian Gray
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The U.S. Senate has passed legislation that will create a federal charter for the National American Indian Veterans, an organization headquartered in South Dakota that helps advocate for tribal veterans in all 50 states.

The organization assists tribal veterans in receiving benefits and resources. Charters are granted by Congress to recognize national organizations that work solely for charitable purposes. This is the first time in U.S. history a tribal veteran organization has received a charter. Congress regularly refers to the National American Indian Veterans for input when addressing issues facing Native American veterans.

“We are closer than at any time, in the last 20 years, to having Congress recognize the sacrifices of generations of American Indians who have answered the nation’s call and fought in every war since the American Revolution,” said Don Loudner, a combat veteran of the Korean War, enrolled member of the Hunkpati Sioux Tribe, and National Commander of the National American Indian Veterans, Inc.

The Department of Veterans Affairs reports there are more than 140,000 Native American veterans living in the United States.

