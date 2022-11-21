Retired paramedic rescues man from burning car in Richland County

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 10:41 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
MOORETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A passerby, who happened to be a retired paramedic, helped rescue someone from a burning vehicle after a crash on Sunday, November 20.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Office received a report around 1:15 p.m. of a two-vehicle crash at Highway 13 and Interstate-29. The initial report was that one vehicle was on fire and a person was trapped inside.

When deputies arrived, everyone was out of the burning car. The passerby was able to get the driver out and give first aid to the driver and passenger.

The female passenger of the burning car was taken to the Sanford Trauma Center via Airmed with serious injuries. The male driver was taken to Fargo Sanford via ambulance with minor injuries.

The driver in the second vehicle was taken to a Fargo hospital by ambulance. The crash remains under investigation.

