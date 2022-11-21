New business in Bismarck: Suzzy’s Island Twist

Suzzy’s Island Twist opens
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Nov. 20, 2022
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For a taste of Jamaican cuisine, you don’t have to travel far. Just over to The Kirkwood Mall near Kay Jewelers.

Suzzy’s Island Twist just opened a week ago in the Kirwood Mall and is serving up items like jerk chicken and jerk pork.

“I think people are loving those new cuisine options, so Jamaican make it a great addition to the community, and it’s also great because we’re also searching for dining options at the mall as well, so adding this is another dining option is another great addition to the mall as well,” said Mikalah Auer, marketing director of Kirkwood Mall.

It’s a family-owned business and was a lifelong dream of the co-owners, who are sisters, to open the restaurant.

