Medicaid initiative launches to raise awareness

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - ND Health and Human Services launched the Faces of Medicaid initiative to raise awareness of the impacts that the ND Medicaid program has had on people.

It says about 130,000 North Dakotans currently qualify for health coverage through ND’s Medicaid programs.

The initiative features four individuals who share their experiences in 30-second videos about how Medicaid has made a difference in their lives and a seven-page publication.

The videos and the publication can be viewed here.

