Jamestown man sentenced to three years in deadly hit-and-run

Wyatt Staloch pleaded guilty to three felony counts of duty in accident involving death or personal injury.
Wyatt Staloch
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Valley News Live/NewsDakota) - A Jamestown man has been sentenced to three years in prison for his involvement in a deadly Barnes County hit-and-run crash.

Wyatt Staloch pleaded guilty to three felony counts of duty in accident involving death or personal injury.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a pickup hauling a U-Haul trailer was rear-ended by another truck on July 12, 2022 near the Oriska Rest Area, west of Tower City.

After the collision, the pickup and trailer entered the median and rolled. A 14-year-old girl who was a passenger didn’t have her seatbelt on and was ejected during the rollover. After hitting the pickup, authorities say the driver, Staloch, took off.

Troopers later arrested 26-year-old Staloch for leaving the scene of a fatal crash. He was not hurt.

The 14-year-old girl and the driver, 46-year old Kimberly Bennett, were hurt. The front seat passenger, 42-year-old Christina Anderson, was killed.

