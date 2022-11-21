Groups hope to make ND communities safer by offering free Narcan training

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Amid the growing opioid epidemic, Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health, the Heartview Foundation, and North Dakota Safety Council are aiming to make the community safer. They’re offering a free Narcan training course to community members on Tuesday.

Narcan is a drug that’s used to reverse an opioid overdose. It buys responders time as they transport the person to get medical treatment. They hope to teach community members the signs of overdoses, how Narcan works, and when to contact first responders.

“We have seen a rise in overdose over the last couple of years. Usually, somebody in the community comes upon them first before a first responder, so if they are trained to use Narcan and have it, they are able to administer it to save a life,” said Sue Kahler, substance abuse prevention coordinator for Bismarck Burleigh Public Health.

The training will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the North Dakota Safety Council campus at 1710 Canary Ave. To register, call 701-355-1594 or visit: Free Narcan Training Tickets, Multiple Dates | Eventbrite.

Kahler says they’re also working to place Narcan at AED locations around town. She says if you’d like to make Narcan available at your business’ AED site, give Bismarck Burleigh Public Health a call.

