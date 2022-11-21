Founder of International Music Camp receives Theodore Roosevelt Rough Rider Award

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A renowned musician and music educator is the 47th North Dakotan to receive the state’s highest citizen honor.

On Friday, Governor Doug Burgum unveiled the official portrait of Dr. Merton Utgaard, the founder of the International Music Camp and most recent recipient of the Theodore Roosevelt Rough Rider Award. Utgaard served as IMC’s full-time director for 28 years, gaining international recognition for the music program. Burgum presented the award to Utgaard’s children at the IMC in July of this year.

