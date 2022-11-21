Former tribal gov’t official sentenced to 6 years, 3 months in prison

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A U.S. District Court Judge sentenced a former tribal government official Monday to six years and three months in prison for a bribery scheme.

Fifty-four-year-old Frank Charles Grady of Billings, Montana was an elected representative for the MHA Nation between 2014 and 2018. Court documents report that beginning in 2016, Grady solicited and accepted bribes and kickbacks of more than $260,000 from a contractor operating on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation. Prosecutors say he then used his position to help the contractor’s business.

Grady was indicted on conspiracy and bribery charges in July 2020.

