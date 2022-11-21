Dakota College at Bottineau offering information security intersession course

BOTTINEAU, N.D. (KMOT) - Dakota College at Bottineau is offering courses during the three weeks between the fall and spring semesters.

The college is offering an introductory class to computer information security this year during intersession.

Introduction to Information Security provides students with an overview of personal and business information security.

The course will be taught remotely and can be used toward a certificate in either software development or cybersecurity and will also be offered in the spring semester at their Minot location in a flexible format.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.