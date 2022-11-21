Dakota College at Bottineau offering information security intersession course

Intercession classes being offered
Intercession classes being offered(KFYR)
By Alex Schneider
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOTTINEAU, N.D. (KMOT) - Dakota College at Bottineau is offering courses during the three weeks between the fall and spring semesters.

The college is offering an introductory class to computer information security this year during intersession.

Introduction to Information Security provides students with an overview of personal and business information security.

The course will be taught remotely and can be used toward a certificate in either software development or cybersecurity and will also be offered in the spring semester at their Minot location in a flexible format.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suzzy’s Island Twist opens
New business in Bismarck: Suzzy’s Island Twist
A shooting investigation is underway in Fargo.
UPDATE: No suspects, but several questions loom in N. Fargo double homicide
Car collides with school bus on Highway 52
Driver involved in crash with school bus on Highway 52 succumbs to injuries
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
One person is dead following a bus crash in Massachusetts.
1 dead, 2 dozen injured, when bus carrying students crashes

Latest News

China
Cramer proposes banning 93 million Chinese from obtaining visas
Cybersecurity scholarships for teachers
BNSF
Rail strike continues to loom
Narcan
Groups hope to make ND communities safer by offering free Narcan training