The Best of “Off The Beaten Path” 3-Disc DVD Set

Off The Beaten Path DVD Set Artwork
Off The Beaten Path DVD Set Artwork(Station)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 7:38 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This holiday season, give the gift that leads to discovery and adventure! Cliff Naylor’s best stories about the region’s most interesting people and places is now on DVD. This three disk set features 130 stories that take us back to the beginning, as well as a special bonus feature explains how Cliff’s popular series began. Send a check for $30 to the station and we’ll send you this exclusive set with 7 hours of heartwarming stories to carry you through winter and enjoy for years to come.

Send $30 check with shipping information to:

KFYR-TV

P.O. Box 1738

Bismarck, ND 58502

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suzzy’s Island Twist opens
New business in Bismarck: Suzzy’s Island Twist
A shooting investigation is underway in Fargo.
UPDATE: Fargo PD names victims from Saturday’s fatal shooting
Car collides with school bus on Highway 52
Driver involved in crash with school bus on Highway 52 succumbs to injuries
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
Monks sledding
Monks having fun in the snow

Latest News

KFYR Show Graphics
KFYR+
Good News Logo
“Good News” book by Jody Kerzman
Broadway in Bismarck Ticket Giveaway: Legally Blonde
Careers Graphic
Careers