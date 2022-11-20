Shop small at the Big One Craft Show

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Big One Art and Craft Show is the largest craft show in Bismarck to date. For its 13th year in Bismarck, it welcomed over 7,000 people while it hosted over 160 vendors with varying talents and handmade goods.

“I call them cowgirl cuffs, I do all the stonework on them, and they’re very detailed and that’s what got me started in the first place, so they’re definitely my favorite,” said Camille Simmons, owner of Dally Up Designs.

If you’re searching for an expecting mother, there is Patty’s Diaper Cakes, where everything on display is usable and useful for the newest family addition. If you’re searching for the young ones already born, head over to Better Bee Apparel.

“The ‘Grow With Me’ concept, so as a child is growing, you can adjust the cuff, so they wear for a long time, so you’re not replacing them all the time,” said Janice Fleharty, owner of Better Bee Apparel.

While some businesses are new, others are over 30 years in the running. Some crafters make their products for fun, or as a side business, while others do it full time as their career.

“They came back with a new baby, they had a girl now they have a little boy, so we’re adding his name onto their ring, so that’s the part I like, is your get to see families grow and have more kids,” said Steve Vickerman, owner of Vickerman’s Name Rings.

Regardless of what you are searching for, the perfect gifts for your loved ones are out there, and what better place than to have those gifts one of a kind, and handmade right in your community?

Although this show ended at 5 p.m. Saturday, if you saw a product you would like, go to thebigone.biz and let the show owners know, they will set you up with the right crafters.

