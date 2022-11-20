Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College receives $200,000 grant for solar project

NEW TOWN, N.D. (KFYR) - One tribal college in the heart of the Bakken is looking to invest in sustainable energy. Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College in New Town received a $200,000 grant for a solar panel project.

The college is one of 16 tribal governments, colleges and organizations to get a grant from the Tribal Solar Acceleration Fund. The solar project will be used not only to help power the school but as an educational tool as well. The college hopes to have the exterior work done by Thanksgiving and the interior work done by the end of the year.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.