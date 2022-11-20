North Dakota earns bid to FCS playoffs

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After finishing the year 7-4, North Dakota’s season continues on to the postseason. The Fighting Hawks earned an at-large bid into the FCS Playoffs.

UND will travel to Weber State (9-2) this Saturday, November 26. The winner heads to Bozeman, Montana, to battle #4 Montana State.

Only three Missouri Valley Football Conference teams earned playoffs spots this fall (UND, NDSU, SDSU).

