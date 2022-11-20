ND Outdoors: make your voice heard at Game and Fish advisory board public meetings

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If there is something you’d like to discuss with Game and Fish Department staff, you’ll get your chance soon.

Every spring and fall the North Dakota Game and Fish Department’s advisory board holds public meetings to communicate with hunters and anglers.

“What we found over the years is that by going out there and meeting our public face to face, literally 16 times a year, I think is a good thing and I think that it helps to establish credibility and trust with our customer base,” said Scott Peterson, ND Game and Fish deputy director.

The first hour of the meetings is an open forum for public comments or topics.

“And then the second hour we try to dedicate to a few agenda items that we would like to get out to the public that we think are timely and pertinent,” said Peterson.

The fall meetings start right after the deer gun season ends, which usually generates discussions, but there are other important topics as well.

“Because we’re going to have a legislative session coming up in early January, we like to just maybe touch on potential legislative items. We’re also going to be giving a fisheries production update. And then the last thing on our agenda is an item we call it, it’s federal legislation, and it’s referred to as Recovering America’s Wildlife Act, or what we commonly referred to as RAWA. And if RAWA is ultimately passed, it’s going to provide the states additional funding to help species of conservation priorities,” said Peterson.

Peterson says the Bismarck meeting will be livestreamed at gf.nd.gov on November 30.

“The reason is that it gives those folks who can’t make one of their other local meetings, if they can’t attend those for some other commitment, it gives those folks an opportunity to tune in and listen live stream,” said Peterson.

And if you have any questions about hunting, fishing, trapping or any outdoor activity you’ll likely get an answer at one of these meetings.

To find dates and locations of advisory board meetings near you, go to gf.nd.gov.

