Munson resigning from Bismarck Park Board

Wayne Munson resigning from Park Board
Wayne Munson resigning from Park Board(KFYR)
By Joel Crane
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 7:48 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck Park Board will be short a commissioner for a few weeks when the new year starts.

That’s because Wayne Munson announced his resignation from the board, effective at the end of the year, following his recent election to the Burleigh County Commission. The Park Board, which sets the fiscal policy for Bismarck Parks and Recreation, is seeking applicants to fill Munson’s seat until his term ends in June of 2024.

The new commissioner will be seated at the January 19 board meeting.

