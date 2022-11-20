More families in need this holiday season

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - More people are expected to require assistance this holiday season than in prior years. This year, the Salvation Army in Bismarck is preparing to provide toys to around 300 families, which is more than last year.

Volunteer Deborah DeLaVergne sorts the toys donated by the community. She says she’s a little concerned about the angel tree program due to lower-than-average donor numbers. She says the toy room always needs items for certain age groups.

“To our knowledge, we are the only ones who do teens. So, we have from newborn all the way up to 18 and still in high school. So, the teens are always ones we are a little concerned about because that’s actually our biggest group,” said Deborah DeLaVergne, pastor/administrator at Bismarck Salvation Army.

People can volunteer to sponsor an angel tree or can register for holiday assistance at the Bismarck Salvation Army office. The deadline to sign up to select items at the toy shop is November 23. Toys will be handed out on set days after that.

