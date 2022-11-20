Huff Hills opening day: 30-year anniversary

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As a 30-year anniversary gift to skiers and snowboarders alike, Huff Hills opened November 20 — the earliest opening date in all 30 years.

“It’s just great because usually we don’t get to come out here until December, so the fact that they’re open this year this early is just awesome, it’s great for everyone who wants to get out,” said Scott Skokos.

The early opening was thanks to not only the 24 inches of snow from Mother Nature, but also hundreds of hours of work from Huff Hills employees making the extra snow needed to open the slopes.

“Yeah, we’re super stoked. We saw the snow and after we got it all situated at the house, started calling friends and making plans to get out here,” said Ben Suchy.

Huff Hills is loved by many of its surrounding residents, and after 30 years, there are plenty of parents bringing their children to the slopes they grew up skiing.

“This is actually my second season with Huff Hills Ski Patrol, but I grew up here and I’ve been skiing at Huff Hills my whole life,” said Andrew Stromme, volunteer ski patrol at Huff Hills.

Opening day was packed full of people all there to celebrate 30 years of Huff Hills, with full lifts, hardly any seating indoors, and parked cars all the way up and down the road.

“I’m excited, you know the snow is here to stay. I feel just like a jellyfish in the open sea, you can’t get better than this,” said Todd John Flicek

Look forward to the official date for night skiing and boarding at Night Jam, coming up in February.

