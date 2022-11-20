Holiday travel crunch is on in North Dakota

Williston Basin International Airport
Williston Basin International Airport(kfyr)
By Erika Craven and Michael Anthony
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, N.D. (KFYR) - Travelers are met with sticker shock as holiday travel heats up. Travel platform Hopper forecasts Thanksgiving and Christmas travel to be up, with airfares the highest seen in five years.

More people are expected to be taking trips this year too, which is a good thing for those running the Williston Basin International Airport.

“You know, it’s business as usual for us. It’s going to be incredibly busy for the holiday season. We are seeing that on all the flights as we try to keep track as flights get sold out and things of that nature,” said Anthony Dudas, Williston airport director.

To make sure your travel plans run without a hitch, Dudas says the earlier you plan, the better. He says it’s a good idea to arrive at least 90 minutes before departure and, of course, prepare for North Dakota winter conditions on the roads getting to the airport.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car collides with school bus on Highway 52
Driver involved in crash with school bus on Highway 52 succumbs to injuries
Monks sledding
Monks having fun in the snow
ND minerals
ND minerals worth more than ever
Oversize load traveling through North Dakota
One-million-pound turbine traveling through North Dakota, Montana; expect delays
Shane Adams and his horse went camping in the Cedar Mountains eight years ago when his horse,...
Horse returns home after missing for 8 years

Latest News

Salvation Army donations
More families in need this holiday season
talk to ndgf
ND Outdoors: make your voice heard at Game and Fish advisory board public meetings
NDGF Advisory Board Meeting
ND Outdoors: make your voice heard at Game and Fish advisory board public meetings
wide street
Bismarck’s widest street: neighbors grateful for the extra space, especially with all this snow!