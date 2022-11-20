Holiday travel crunch is on in North Dakota

WILLISTON, N.D. (KFYR) - Travelers are met with sticker shock as holiday travel heats up. Travel platform Hopper forecasts Thanksgiving and Christmas travel to be up, with airfares the highest seen in five years.

More people are expected to be taking trips this year too, which is a good thing for those running the Williston Basin International Airport.

“You know, it’s business as usual for us. It’s going to be incredibly busy for the holiday season. We are seeing that on all the flights as we try to keep track as flights get sold out and things of that nature,” said Anthony Dudas, Williston airport director.

To make sure your travel plans run without a hitch, Dudas says the earlier you plan, the better. He says it’s a good idea to arrive at least 90 minutes before departure and, of course, prepare for North Dakota winter conditions on the roads getting to the airport.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.