Hoeven outlines priorities for next farm bill

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Senator John Hoeven outlined his priorities for next year’s farm bill Saturday.

Hoeven discussed what he’d like to include at the North Dakota Farm Bureau Annual Convention. He said he’s interested in maintaining strong crop insurance, protecting private property rights by pushing back on what he calls burdensome easement policies, and strengthening livestock disaster assistance programs.

In a statement, Hoeven said: “Our ag producers know their land and water best, and that’s why we are working to instead advance farmer-friendly policies that reflect their long-time stewardship of our natural resources and empower them to continue producing the food, fuel and fiber our nation needs.”

Hoeven also addressed the Independent Beef Association of North Dakota, where he discussed other priorities — especially improving ranchers’ access to fair and competitive markets. He said he hopes to do that by establishing a cattle contract library, which he says would help improve price transparency in cattle markets.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.