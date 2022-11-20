Dakota Zoo African penguin surprise: hopes of chicks in the near future

One of three female penguins, Coretta, and Ambrose behind her
One of three female penguins, Coretta, and Ambrose behind her(KFYR)
By Demi Hartl
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The African Penguin exhibit at the Dakota Zoo seems to be a fan favorite, and now there is even more excitement.

The Dakota Zoo works with the Species Survival Plan (SSP) to assist breeding towards conservation of endangered species. The Dakota Zoo colony just added three female penguins, Lynn, Coretta, and Emily, to the exhibit, and the bachelors are excited!

“Some penguins bond with another penguins very quickly, other times it takes a couple weeks, even months for penguins to bond. Some choose not to bond for a while. Some bonds do break up and rejoin with other penguins, but generally they do bond and mate for life,” said Allison Malkowski, assistant director of the Dakota Zoo.

Two, Ambrose and Coretta, were selected based on their genetics, and have been paired off. They are separate from the rest of the colony for just a short while, so they have space to get to know each other. They seemed very cozy, so things are looking good!

Breeding season for African Penguins is September through April so there is still a possibility of chicks this year.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

