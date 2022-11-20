Bison seeded #3 in FCS playoffs, earn first-round bye

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After a commanding win over UND Saturday afternoon to finish the year 9-2, North Dakota State is back in the FCS Playoffs. Earning the #3 seed, the Bison will have a first round bye this Saturday.

NDSU will host the winner of Montana and Southeast Missouri State on Saturday, December 3 in the second round. The Bison have won nine national championships in 11 years, and go for number 10 this year.

Only three Missouri Valley Football Conference teams earned playoffs spots this fall (NDSU, UND, SDSU).

