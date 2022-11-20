Bison double up the Fighting Hawks 42-21 in annual Harvest Bowl

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - On TaMerik Williams’ first rush of the afternoon, just over two minutes into the game, he took it 51 yards to the house. That was indicative of the afternoon North Dakota State was going to have. They scored 21 unanswered in the first 16 game minutes.

North Dakota showed some life in the second quarter, scoring 14 points to trail only two scores at the half, 28-14.

NDSU rolled out of the locker room, and scored again not even two minutes into the third quarter. The entire second half was back and forth, but North Dakota State’s hot started propelled them to a 42 to 21 win, their ninth win of the fall.

Cam Miller ties an NDSU record for most rushing scores in a game with five.

North Dakota falls to 7-4 overall, 5-3 in MVFC play. North Dakota State improves to 9-2 overall, 7-1 in MVFC play.

