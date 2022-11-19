UPDATE: Fargo PD names victims from Saturday’s fatal shooting

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE (10:24 a.m.): The Fargo Police Department has named the two victims from Saturday’s fatal shooting. Both 28-year-old Jaquan Gatewood and 27-year-old Kierre Davies were found dead early Saturday morning with gun shot wounds. They were Fargo residents.

FPD is awaiting the results of the autopsy. This is an active investigation and FPD is asking if anyone has information on this case to reach out to them.

UPDATE (4:45p.m.):

Friends and family have identified one of the shooting victims as 27-year-old Kierre Davies.

“I talked to him last night, just a couple of hours before everything happened. I’m just trying to figure out and we’re trying to figure out what’s going on, what happened,” said Saanjai Lobley, a childhood friend.

His family is trying to wrap their minds around what happened.

“I like, broke down and I got on my knees and I prayed and I kept praying that it wasn’t him and I kept calling his phone and he wasn’t answering and it broke my heart.” said Doneisa Wilson, Davies’ cousin.

Friends and family say 28-year-old Kierre Davies died on Saturday. (KVLY)

Fargo Police say at 3:17 Saturday morning, they responded to a call for shots fired in the 1000 block of 15th St. N.

Police say when officers got to the area, they found two people, both dead and both with gun shot wounds.

Anyone with information about what happened are asked to contact the Fargo Police Department. Police add that this is an active criminal investigation and no further details will be released at this time.

