UPDATE: Fargo PD names victims from Saturday’s fatal shooting

A shooting investigation is underway in Fargo.
A shooting investigation is underway in Fargo.(Aaron Walling/KVLY)
By Renee Nygren
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 8:07 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE (10:24 a.m.): The Fargo Police Department has named the two victims from Saturday’s fatal shooting. Both 28-year-old Jaquan Gatewood and 27-year-old Kierre Davies were found dead early Saturday morning with gun shot wounds. They were Fargo residents.

FPD is awaiting the results of the autopsy. This is an active investigation and FPD is asking if anyone has information on this case to reach out to them.

UPDATE (4:45p.m.):

Friends and family have identified one of the shooting victims as 27-year-old Kierre Davies.

“I talked to him last night, just a couple of hours before everything happened. I’m just trying to figure out and we’re trying to figure out what’s going on, what happened,” said Saanjai Lobley, a childhood friend.

His family is trying to wrap their minds around what happened.

“I like, broke down and I got on my knees and I prayed and I kept praying that it wasn’t him and I kept calling his phone and he wasn’t answering and it broke my heart.” said Doneisa Wilson, Davies’ cousin.

Friends and family say 28-year-old Kierre Davies died on Saturday.
Friends and family say 28-year-old Kierre Davies died on Saturday.(KVLY)

Fargo Police say at 3:17 Saturday morning, they responded to a call for shots fired in the 1000 block of 15th St. N.

Police say when officers got to the area, they found two people, both dead and both with gun shot wounds.

Anyone with information about what happened are asked to contact the Fargo Police Department. Police add that this is an active criminal investigation and no further details will be released at this time.

Stick with Valley News Live as we continue to learn more about this breaking story.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car collides with school bus on Highway 52
Driver involved in crash with school bus on Highway 52 succumbs to injuries
Monks sledding
Monks having fun in the snow
ND minerals
ND minerals worth more than ever
Oversize load traveling through North Dakota
One-million-pound turbine traveling through North Dakota, Montana; expect delays
Shane Adams and his horse went camping in the Cedar Mountains eight years ago when his horse,...
Horse returns home after missing for 8 years

Latest News

Huff Hills on opening day
Huff Hills opening day: 30-year anniversary
One of three female penguins, Coretta, and Ambrose behind her
Dakota Zoo African penguin surprise: hopes of chicks in the near future
Salvation Army donations
More families in need this holiday season
Williston Basin International Airport
Holiday travel crunch is on in North Dakota
talk to ndgf
ND Outdoors: make your voice heard at Game and Fish advisory board public meetings