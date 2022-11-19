Main Street Minute: Crumbl Cookies opens in Minot

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – In this week’s Main Street Minute, Minot has a new spot for those looking to satisfy their sweet tooth!

The blustery weather didn’t stop people from lining out the door to get a taste of Crumbl cookies.

Hundreds of customers created a steady line of traffic once the shop opened Friday morning.

The store will offer six of its more than 200 weekly rotating flavors during its grand opening, including their milk chocolate chip.

Store owners said it’s a dream come true to be able to expand the franchise and open their own shop in the Magic City.

“Originally when we first started looking around for spots, Minot was on the list for sure, and me and my wife came up here, and really fell in love with the city right away and knew that this was the spot to open up our Crumbl,” said Dallen Howell, co-owner.

Your News Leader asked a few customers what they thought of the new shop and what cookies they got, and here’s what some had to say:

Ben Watts: “We got that party box, so we got every flavor. Then we got three more of the chocolate chip. We got two lemons, and then pumpkin pie or whatever that one was.”

Joe Skurzewski: “Think you’re going to come back here?”

Ben: “Of course, of course!”

Brandy Halland: “We’ve traveled to Bismarck many times and every time we stop and get Crumbl, so this is a great addition to our town.”

Joe: “What did you get [Friday]?”

Brandy: “Oh gosh, I think one of each of them, yeah!”

Crumbl is located at 1024 24th Avenue SW, between TJ Maxx and HomeGoods, across from the Dakota Square Mall.

They’re open Monday – Thursday 8 a.m. – 10 p.m., and Friday – Saturday 8 a.m. – 12 a.m.

