Holiday cheer volunteers: three sisters give their time to decorate for the holidays

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Every year, Sanford Medical Center along with other locations get a Christmas pick-me-up, and it is all done by volunteers.

Three sisters, for the past 10 years, have been setting up Christmas trees and decorations to bring a bit of holiday cheer to the surrounding hospitals and medical centers.

“But a lot of it is the patients and family members that come through the hospital. We’re always being told how nice it looks, and they’re very thankful for it,” said Delphine Marshall, a volunteer decorator.

The sisters say decorating brings them joy, knowing it will do so for others passing through. They were taught in their childhoods to give back through volunteering, so to them, it just comes naturally to give back in the ways they can.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.