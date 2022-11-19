Driver involved in crash with school bus on Highway 52 succumbs to injuries

WARD COUNTY, N.D. (KMOT) - One of the people in a car that struck a school bus attempting to cross Highway 52 near Carpio Tuesday has died, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Investigators say the driver of a school bus, a 77-year-old woman from Berthold, attempted to cross Highway 52 and failed to yield to oncoming traffic.

The patrol said a westbound car driven by 89-year-old Carmie Nelson struck the bus. Investigators said he died due to his injuries Friday.

The passenger, 90-year-old Helen Nelson, suffered serious injuries. Both Nelsons were from Kenmare.

No one on the school bus was hurt. The patrol said charges are pending against the bus driver.

