Driver involved in crash with school bus on Highway 52 succumbs to injuries

Car collides with school bus on Highway 52
Car collides with school bus on Highway 52(KMOT)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARD COUNTY, N.D. (KMOT) - One of the people in a car that struck a school bus attempting to cross Highway 52 near Carpio Tuesday has died, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Investigators say the driver of a school bus, a 77-year-old woman from Berthold, attempted to cross Highway 52 and failed to yield to oncoming traffic.

The patrol said a westbound car driven by 89-year-old Carmie Nelson struck the bus. Investigators said he died due to his injuries Friday.

The passenger, 90-year-old Helen Nelson, suffered serious injuries. Both Nelsons were from Kenmare.

No one on the school bus was hurt. The patrol said charges are pending against the bus driver.

Previous Coverage: Car collides with school bus on Highway 52 near Carpio

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oversize load traveling through North Dakota
One-million-pound turbine traveling through North Dakota, Montana; expect delays
ND minerals
ND minerals worth more than ever
Bill Baron
A sign from home: Bismarck native finds treasure in Tennessee antique store
Frontier Airlines launched an all-you-can-fly annual pass for domestic travel.
Frontier Airlines announces unlimited flight pass for domestic travel
Michigan Lottery officials say Joni Thompson won a $1M Powerball prize while playing the...
Beginner’s luck: Woman wins $1M Powerball prize first time playing lottery

Latest News

Decorating for Christmas at area hospitals
Holiday cheer volunteers: three sisters give their time to decorate for the holidays
In this photo provided by the Missoula Police Department, City of Missoula firefighters use a...
Firefighters rescue doe, fawn from icy Montana river
Dickinson State Football
Dickinson State falls 49-7 in NAIA postseason, ends year 8-3
Supreme Court Justice Gerald VandeWalle
ND’s longest-serving Supreme Court justice announces retirement