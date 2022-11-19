Dickinson State falls 49-7 in NAIA postseason, ends year 8-3

ORANGE CITY, I.A. (KFYR) - Dickinson State went to Orange City, Iowa for the first round of the NAIA playoffs, and fell 49-7 to #3 Northwestern College.

The Red Raiders opened the afternoon with 35 unanswered points. Midway through the second, a takeaway put the Blue Hawks in good field position to score their first, and only points, of the day.

DSU ends the year 8-3 after winning the program’s eighth straight North Star Conference title.

