Class-B State Volleyball Semi-Finals

Linton-HMB Volleyball
Linton-HMB Volleyball(KFYR)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 10:08 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Linton-HMB is the two-time defending state volleyball champion, but after the first two sets in the Class-B semi-finals against Thompson, the Lions were behind two sets to none. In the third, the Tommies were close to ending the match, however, Linton-HMB won the set 28-26. The Lions played their best volleyball of the match in the fourth set winning 25-19. In the winner take all fifth and deciding set the Lions prevailed 15-13.

Shaylee Bosch had a match-high 24-kills to lead Linton-HMB. Her teammate Gracie Schumacher ended with 52 assists.

It’s the third straight trip to the Class-B championship match for the Lions. It was also their 34th consecutive win. Thompson’s 10-match winning streak ended as well.

Northern Cass is the number one seed and the number one ranked team in Class-B Volleyball. The Jaguars are heading to the state championship match on Saturday against Linton-HMB.

Northern Cass defeated Kenmare-Bowbells in the semi-finals on Friday, three sets to one.

Linton-HMB has one loss this season and it came in the second outing of the year against, you guessed it, Northern Cass. It’s a rematch of last year’s title tilt.

