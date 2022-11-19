Class-A State Volleyball Semi-Finals

Century Patriots Volleyball
Century Patriots Volleyball(kfyr)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Nov. 19, 2022
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Century’s remarkable run of playing in the Class-A State Volleyball State Championship game continues. Saturday will make the 12th straight year the Patriots have advanced to the title match. Century has won 7 of the last 11 state championships.

Century beat crosstown rival Legacy 3-0 in the semi-finals on Friday night. Two of the three sets were decided by two points including 28-26 in the third. Logan Nissley led the way with 19-kills while Claire Bauman ended with 13-kills. It was the first time these two Bismarck teams have met in the state tournament.

West Fargo Sheyenne won the EDC Tournament title last week and the Mustangs will play for the Class-A championship title on Saturday night. Sheyenne defeated Jamestown in straight sets in the semi-finals.

